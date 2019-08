Health-care companies fell as risk aversion weighed on biotech issues.

The iShares Nasdaq Biotech Index fell by more than 1% and has now given back the bulk of its gains for the year, as investors retreat from sectors associated with the highest market risk.

Aphria shares surged, and other cannabis stocks gained in its wake, after the Canadian company unexpectedly reported a fourth-quarter profit and forecast continued growth in fiscal 2020.

