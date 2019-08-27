Log in
Health Care Down as Traders Brace for More Opioid Litigation -- Health Care Roundup

08/27/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Health-care companies fell as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for opioid litigation.

Johnson & Johnson shares rallied after the $572 million opioid-related verdict in an Oklahoma state court was less punitive than analysts had warned.

Still, the case is the first of hundreds of similar suits faced by drug makers in state and local jurisdictions affected by the opioid-addiction epidemic. Closely held opioid maker Purdue Pharma is willing to settle over 2,000 outstanding opioid lawsuits for $12 billion, NBC reported. Shares of other companies with opioid-litigation exposure, including Mallinckrodt, Endo International and Teva Pharmaceutical fell sharply.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

