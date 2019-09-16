Health Care Down as Traders Hedge on Litigation Risks -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for opioid litigation.

Closely held OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy protection Sunday night with a partial deal aimed at resolving thousands of lawsuits filed by states and municipalities accusing it of fueling the opioid crisis.

Shares of another company facing litigation, Mallinckrodt, gave back some of their recent gains.

Danish drug maker Lundbeck agreed to buy U.S. biotech company Alder BioPharmaceuticals, which is developing a migraine treatment, for up to $1.95 billion.

