Health Care Down as Traders Rotate Into Cyclical Areas -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell as traders rotated into areas more sensitive to the pace of global trade. Johnson & Johnson said the European Medicines Agency granted priority review status to an experimental cancer drug, marking the first time the European drug regulator has accelerated its assessment in this way. The Johnson & Johnson product is one of a new line of gene therapies targeting cancer known as CAR-T. The Justice Department said on Thursday that three pharmaceutical companies--Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Lundbeck and Alexion Pharmaceuticals--agreed to pay a total of $122.6 million to resolve allegations they paid drug copays for their pharmaceuticals through foundations.

