Health Care Down on Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell as traders rotated into sectors perceived as more sensitive to economic cycles. Merger-and-acquisition activity in the health-care sector is set to rise, and biopharmaceutical giants Amgen, Biogen, Gilead and Novo Nordisk are in the best position to strike deals, according to credit-ratings firm Moody's Investors Service. Analysts at brokerage Cowen said Johnson & Johnson pursued a prudent legal course when it fought accusations about its marketing of opioid drugs in court in Oklahoma.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com