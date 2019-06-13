Log in
Health Care Down on Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup

06/13/2019 | 05:05pm EDT

Health-care companies fell as traders rotated into sectors perceived as more sensitive to economic cycles. Merger-and-acquisition activity in the health-care sector is set to rise, and biopharmaceutical giants Amgen, Biogen, Gilead and Novo Nordisk are in the best position to strike deals, according to credit-ratings firm Moody's Investors Service. Analysts at brokerage Cowen said Johnson & Johnson pursued a prudent legal course when it fought accusations about its marketing of opioid drugs in court in Oklahoma.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN 0.63% 176.71 Delayed Quote.-10.31%
BIOGEN 0.36% 231.26 Delayed Quote.-23.42%
GILEAD SCIENCES 1.27% 66.99 Delayed Quote.6.76%
NOVO NORDISK AS -0.29% 345 Delayed Quote.16.15%
