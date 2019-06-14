Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Health Care Down on Fed Positioning -- Health Care Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 05:09pm EDT

Health-care companies ticked down as traders rotated into sectors perceived as being more sensitive to changes in interest-rate policy. A new gene therapy for a rare blood disorder from biotech Bluebird Bio will sell for 1.6 million euro in Europe, becoming the world's second-most-expensive drug at a time when the rising cost of medicine is a controversial political issue. The Department of Veterans Affairs has advised its facilities not to use injectable amniotic tissue products for the most common uses because the effectiveness of the products, including those made by MiMedx Group, isn't proven.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:39pCARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : Declaration Adopted At The Conclusion Of The Sixth Meeting Of Ministers Of Foreign Affairs Of CARICOM And Cuba
PU
05:31pBroadcom's $2 billion warning rattles global chip sector
RE
05:29pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Releases Final Regulations Protecting U.S. Tax Base
PU
05:17pUtilities Up on Safe Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:16pCommunications Services Up on Deal Developments -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14pMARK DESAULNIER : Congressman DeSaulnier's Statement on City of Pittsburg's Partnership with Bombardier
PU
05:14pTech Down After Broadcom Warning -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:12pFinancials Up as Volatility Subsides -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB : SCANDIC HOTELS : to open new hotel in Copenhagen
2INTESA SANPAOLO : INTESA SANPAOLO: filing notice
3NK ROSNEFT' PAO : EXCLUSIVE: Business and pleasure - how Russian oil giant Rosneft uses its corporate jets
4HAITONG INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES GRP : UBS puts economist on leave in growing China pig row
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : VW to float 10% of truck unit, seeks to raise 1.9 billion euros

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About