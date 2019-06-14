Health Care Down on Fed Positioning -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies ticked down as traders rotated into sectors perceived as being more sensitive to changes in interest-rate policy. A new gene therapy for a rare blood disorder from biotech Bluebird Bio will sell for 1.6 million euro in Europe, becoming the world's second-most-expensive drug at a time when the rising cost of medicine is a controversial political issue. The Department of Veterans Affairs has advised its facilities not to use injectable amniotic tissue products for the most common uses because the effectiveness of the products, including those made by MiMedx Group, isn't proven.

