Health Care Down on Price-Control Concerns -- Health Care Roundup

07/05/2019 | 04:55pm EDT

Health-care companies fell as fears of drug-price controls resurfaced. President Trump said he was preparing an executive order that would lower drug prices so that the federal government would pay no more than the costs paid by other countries. He said the action would focus on a "favored-nations clause," a contract under which a seller gives buyers the same best terms it offers to others. Shares of drug giants such as Merck and Eli Lilly fell. A consortium including investment firm TPG Capital is one of three shortlisted bidders for a $2 billion collection of Asian hospitals owned by Columbia Pacific Management, The Wall Street Journal reported.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

