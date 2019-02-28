Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Health Care Down on Regulation Odds -- Health Care Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 04:43pm EST

Health-care companies ticked down, as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for regulation in the sector. Activist investor Starboard Value LP detailed its opposition to Bristol-Myers Squibb's proposed acquisition of Celgene Corp. and said it plans to organize other shareholders to oppose the $74 billion deal. Perrigo shares rose after slightly better-than-expected revenue and well-received comments from the new chief executive of the Ireland-based specialty drug maker.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:05pUtilities Up on Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:03pCommunications Services Up on Defensive Demand -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:02pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Average Tax Refunds Up 19 Percent from Last Week and Consistent with 2018 Refunds
PU
05:02pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Preliminary Report on Foreign Holdings of U.S. Securities at End-June 2018
PU
05:01pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Climb After GDP Figures Show 2.6% Rate Of Q4 Expansion
DJ
04:49pU.S. Homeownership Rate Hits Highest Level Since 2014
DJ
04:49pTech Down Amid Mixed Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:47pFinancials Down as 2019 Stock Rebound Stalls -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:46pConsumer Cos Down as Traders Hedge on Spending -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:43pHealth Care Down on Regulation Odds -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev predicts strong growth after solid end to 2018
2ENGIE : ENGIE : Profit Fell in 2018, Hit by Impairments
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT remains confident of growth despite regulatory risk
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Carmaker Aston Martin's adjusted pre-tax ..
5ABB LTD : ABB 4Q Profit Dropped Despite Orders Rising

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.