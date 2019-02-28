Health Care Down on Regulation Odds -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies ticked down, as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for regulation in the sector. Activist investor Starboard Value LP detailed its opposition to Bristol-Myers Squibb's proposed acquisition of Celgene Corp. and said it plans to organize other shareholders to oppose the $74 billion deal. Perrigo shares rose after slightly better-than-expected revenue and well-received comments from the new chief executive of the Ireland-based specialty drug maker.

