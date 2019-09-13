Health Care Down on Regulatory, Litigation Fears -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies ticked down as doubts about the outlook for regulation and litigation persisted.

New York state prosecutors are investigating whether the Sackler family used wire transfers to shield money from opioid regulation, The New York Times reported.

The Food and Drug Administration said it has learned of a probable human carcinogen found at low levels in some versions of the popular heartburn drug Zantac, sold over the counter and in various generic forms, as reported earlier.

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, which is developing a migraine treatment, rallied on their trading debut Friday after the company priced a larger-than-planned initial-public offering at the midpoint.

