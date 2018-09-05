Health Care Executive Rachel Biblow Joins Press Ganey as Senior Vice President of Transformational Solutions

Appointment expands strategic leadership capabilities to help clients achieve accelerated transformation across the care continuum

Press Ganey today announced that Rachel Biblow has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Transformational Solutions. In her role, Biblow will work closely with health care leaders across all settings to devise and deliver integrated strategies to transform care across the enterprise. As a thought leader with extensive experience in pediatrics, Biblow will also lead Press Ganey’s pediatric advisory council.

Prior to Press Ganey, Biblow spent more than fifteen years at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), a globally recognized leader in health care excellence. During her tenure, she served in various roles of increasing responsibility focused on the delivery of patient- and family-centered care. Most recently, she led CHOP’s Patient and Family Services and was the enterprise co-sponsor of experience.

“Rachel is a nationally recognized expert who has dedicated her career to driving excellence across all aspects of the care experience for patients and families with the core mission of exceptional care at every level of the organization,” said James Merlino, MD, Press Ganey Chief Transformation Officer. “She has an intimate understanding of the interconnectivity of safety, quality, and experience of care, and her ability to break down silos and develop high-performing interdisciplinary teams will enable our clients to more efficiently and effectively deliver on the patient promise of safe, high-quality, patient-centered care across any system.”

Biblow earned a Bachelor of Arts from The Pennsylvania State University and a Master of Social Work from University of Pennsylvania.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey pioneered the health care performance improvement movement more than 30 years ago. Today, Press Ganey offers an integrated suite of solutions that enable enterprise transformation across the patient journey. Delivered through a cutting-edge digital platform built on a foundation of data security, Press Ganey solutions address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 33,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005071/en/