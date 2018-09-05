Health Care Executive Rachel Biblow Joins Press Ganey as Senior Vice President of Transformational Solutions

Press
Ganey today announced that Rachel Biblow has joined the company as
Senior Vice President of Transformational Solutions. In her role, Biblow
will work closely with health care leaders across all settings to devise
and deliver integrated strategies to transform care across the
enterprise. As a thought leader with extensive experience in pediatrics,
Biblow will also lead Press Ganey’s pediatric advisory council.
Prior to Press Ganey, Biblow spent more than fifteen years at Children’s
Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), a globally recognized leader in health
care excellence. During her tenure, she served in various roles of
increasing responsibility focused on the delivery of patient- and
family-centered care. Most recently, she led CHOP’s Patient and Family
Services and was the enterprise co-sponsor of experience.
“Rachel is a nationally recognized expert who has dedicated her career
to driving excellence across all aspects of the care experience for
patients and families with the core mission of exceptional care at every
level of the organization,” said James Merlino, MD, Press Ganey Chief
Transformation Officer. “She has an intimate understanding of the
interconnectivity of safety, quality, and experience of care, and her
ability to break down silos and develop high-performing
interdisciplinary teams will enable our clients to more efficiently and
effectively deliver on the patient promise of safe, high-quality,
patient-centered care across any system.”
Biblow earned a Bachelor of Arts from The Pennsylvania State University
and a Master of Social Work from University of Pennsylvania.
About Press Ganey
Press
Ganey pioneered the health care performance improvement
movement more than 30 years ago. Today, Press Ganey offers an integrated
suite of solutions that enable enterprise transformation across the
patient journey. Delivered through a cutting-edge digital platform built
on a foundation of data security, Press Ganey solutions address safety,
clinical excellence, patient experience and workforce engagement. The
company works with more than 33,000 health care facilities in its
mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to
improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005071/en/