Health Care Falls on Flight From Risk -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell as a flight from risk weighed on the price of biotech companies and drug makers.

Federal regulators examining test data manipulation for a gene-therapy drug made by Novartis are zeroing in on the company's two-month delay in launching a formal inquiry, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Standard & Poor's Global Ratings, Moody's and Fitch Ratings have warned that mounting public pressure to cut medical costs has recently threatened the industry's credit, part of the agencies efforts to factor in "social" issues into their credit analysis, as reported earlier.

