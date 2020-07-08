Health Care Flat As Growth Investors Seek Out Tech -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies were more or less flat as traders rotated into technology and other growth-oriented sectors after a strong run for the health-care sector.

Vivus, a drugmaker which filed for bankruptcy with plans to be acquired by Carl Icahn's investment firm, received interim court approval to preserve $648 million in net operating losses that could be used to reduce future taxes.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, the largest U.S. pharmacy chain, will attach doctors' offices in 500 to 700 of its drugstores, as reported earlier.

Nonprofit the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations will provide $66 million in funding to China's Sichuan Clover Biopharmaceuticals for clinical trials and manufacturing preparations of an experimental coronavirus vaccine, as the race to create an inoculation against the pandemic continues.

