Health-care companies were more or less flat as traders were drawn to the sector because it's less sensitive than others to the outcome of trade and Brexit negotiations.

Pfizer said a drug for atopic dermatitis showed promise in a late-stage trial. Shares of Cerecor rallied after the company said it's selling its Pediatric Portfolio to Aytu BioScience in a deal valued at more than $32 million.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com