Shares of health-care companies were more or less flat as traders rotated into sectors more affected by trade negotiations between the U.S. and China.

Shares of drug developer Rexahn Pharmaceuticals rose sharply after it signed a collaboration deal with Merck.

Shares of generic drug maker Lannett Co. recouped some of their steep losses related to the parting of ways with a key customer.

