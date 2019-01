Health-care companies were more or less flat as earnings from the sector continued to come in mixed. New competition from lower-cost biosimilar copies of AbbVie's top-selling drug Humira weighed on the company's latest quarterly earnings. Celgene shares rose after the chief executive of AbbVie said the company isn't interested in making a major acquisition, squelching rumors that it might bid for Celgene rival Bristol Myers Squibb.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com