Health Care Flat as Traders Hedge on Opioid-Litigation Implications -- Health Care Roundup

09/18/2019 | 04:55pm EDT

Health-care companies were more or less flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for the impact of opioid litigation on the sector.

Insys Therapeutics, the first drug maker to be driven to bankruptcy as a result of litigation over the nation's opioid crisis, has outlined its plan to wind down its operations in chapter 11 bankruptcy without making good on a $225 million settlement with the U.S. Justice Department.

Swiss drug maker Novartis' Sandoz unit halted distribution of generic versions of Zantac, or ranitidine, as a precaution.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INSYS THERAPEUTICS INC 16.28% 0.05 Delayed Quote.-98.77%
