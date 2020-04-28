Log in
Health Care Heroes Nationwide Thank nudge.™ The World's First Edible Coffee

04/28/2020 | 02:44pm EDT

The Whole Coffee Company, the creator of the world’s first edible coffee, branded nudge.™,has shared a video of health care heroes nationwide thanking the company. During April, the company showed its appreciation for the heroic work of health care workers in over 1,000 hospitals from Florida to Hawaii by sending 200 product samples to each hospital/medical facility as a small gesture of thanks. The company’s products provide a healthy boost and a moment of respite to overworked nurses, physicians and staff risking their lives to save others during the COVID-19 pandemic. To the company’s surprise, it was overwhelmed with gratitude these exceptional people sent back to brand nudge.™

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005928/en/

“Their photos are humbling. The many faces of sweet and fearless—exceptional and selfless—young and courageous. And they took the time to thank us?” commented David G. Burke, CEO, The Whole Coffee Company. “These images will stay with all of us forever.” Added VP Marketing, Liza Martinez-Moles, “We count among the healthcare heroes our own spouses, siblings, sons and daughters. We don’t just recognize their sacrifice—we feel it.”

Brand nudge.™ was envisioned by The Whole Coffee Company, the global leader in developing proprietary coffee technologies. Using 100% of the whole coffee bean, consumers of nudge.™ coffee bars, coffee butter, and coffee bombs enjoy remarkable taste, time-saving and anywhere, anytime coffee convenience, a smooth boost of energy, all on a healthier platform of less sugar and calories, and no gluten, soy, or GMO.

The nudge. coffee products are available for sale in multiple forms and can be purchased at eatnudge.com. do the undoable.™ eat coffee.

ABOUT WHOLE COFFEE COMPANY
The Whole Coffee Company is an industry-leading coffee product development team creating the world’s first edible coffee category with a vision of worldwide market penetration. The company has intellectual property enabling a whole coffee bean to be transformed into a remarkable new food category. “The continued expansion of The Whole Coffee Company’s proprietary coffee technology processes throughout the U.S. retail market is a key objective in The Whole Coffee Company’s global strategy to create a new coffee experience that will drive significant consumer demand and solid returns for our business partners,” remarked David G. Burke, CEO of The Whole Coffee Company.


© Business Wire 2020
