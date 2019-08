Health-care companies rose as regulatory and litigation fears subsided.

Shares of drug makers such as Mylan and Teva Pharmaceuticals, which had been under pressure in recent weeks because of such fears, rose sharply Monday.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals fell sharply after the Food and Drug Administration indicated it won't approve the company's application to commercialize a jet-lag disorder drug.

