Health Care Lower as Litigation, Deal Risks Linger -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for litigation and deals in the sector.

Endo International shares surged after the drug maker reached a $10 million opioid settlement with Ohio's Cuyahoga and Summit counties, and in some individual Ohio cases.

Sarepta shares slid after the Food and Drug Administration raised concerns about its muscular dystrophy treatment.

Bayer agreed to sell its animal-health business to U.S. rival Elanco Animal Health for $7.6 billion, part of the German drug-and-chemicals giant's plan to divest assets amid mounting legal liabilities from its Roundup herbicide.

