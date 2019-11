Health-care companies fell, but outperformed the broad market, as investors retreated from sectors more exposed to trade negotiations.

Cannabis stocks rallied for a second straight session, buoyed by a historic congressional committee passage of a bill that aims to lift the federal ban on weed.

Shares of medical-marijuana concern Curaleaf were particularly strong after it posted a narrower-than-expected third-quarter loss.

