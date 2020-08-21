Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Health Care Shares Edge Higher as Vaccine Testing Remains in Focus -- Health Care Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 05:17pm EDT

Shares of health-care companies edged higher as investors weighed prospects for a coronavirus vaccine.

BioNTech's U.S.-listed stock was up strongly after the company and partner Pfizer said they could be on track to seek regulatory review of their vaccine candidate to tackle Covid-19 as soon as October. On Thursday, the two companies reported additional results from an early-stage study of two experimental coronavirus vaccines, including the vaccine they are now testing in a larger study.

The U.S. reported fewer than 50,000 new coronavirus cases for the sixth day in a row Thursday, while the number of tests performed nationally dropped by more than 200,000 from a week ago.

The Trump administration is curtailing the Food and Drug Administration's ability to regulate laboratory tests -- including those for the new coronavirus -- that have been developed by hundreds of hospitals during the current pandemic.

In a statement, the Department of Health and Human Services, of which the FDA is a part, said it is taking the action as part of a Trump administration review of "duplicative actions and unnecessary policies" standing in the way of patient care. It didn't provide any examples.

Meanwhile, Bayer said it will pay $1.6 billion to settle claims that its birth control device Essure causes serious health complications, the latest in a string of settlements by the German company to resolve litigation it faces in the U.S.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG -0.58% 56.33 Delayed Quote.-22.18%
PFIZER LIMITED 1.66% 4598.2 End-of-day quote.8.86%
PFIZER, INC. 0.41% 38.88 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pUS closes lanes, adds checks at Mexico border to contain coronavirus
RE
05:59pSupply chains, including trucking, are not subject to the temporary travel restrictions - el paso cbp spokesman
RE
05:59pFrom today u.s. government imposing further restrictions on non-essential travel at select ports of entry on u.s.-mexican border - el paso cbp spokesman
RE
05:34pU.S. regulator proposes scaling back personal information from trading database
RE
05:28pTiktok to launch legal challenge to president donald trump's aug. 6 executive order as early as monday-source
RE
05:28pWhite House threatens veto of Democratic bill on Postal Service
RE
05:26pLIVESTOCK-Live cattle slide ahead of cattle on feed report
RE
05:26pUtilities Shares Rise; Wildfires Intensify in California -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:23pCommunications Services Shares Fall -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:22pTechnology Shares Continue to Pull Markets Higher -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PINDUODUO INC. : China's Pinduoduo operating loss widens, U.S. shares set to slide
2MODERNA, INC. : Top FDA official says would resign if agency rubber-stamps an unproven COVID-19 vaccine
3KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED : KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY : Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 ..
4MEITUAN DIANPING : MEITUAN DIANPING : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, ..
5BOOZT AB (PUBL) : BOOZT AB :'s Half year report, January 1 - June 30 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group