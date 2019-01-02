Health Care Shares Fall -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health care firms fell as pharmaceutical firms rang in the new year by raising the price of hundreds of drugs, with Allergan setting the pace with increases of nearly 10% on more than two dozen products. Meanwhile, Citi rebalanced its ratings of medical device stocks for the new year, upgrading Zimmer Biomet and Baxter International to buy while downgrading Abbott Laboratories to sell, sending Abbott shares down more than 3%. Morgan Stanley downgraded medical equipment maker Hologic to underweight as analysts predict that the stock's underperformance will continue into 2019.

-Francesca Fontana, francesca.fontana@wsj.com