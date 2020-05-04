Health Care Shares Flat as FDA Tightens Rules for Antibody Tests -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies were nearly flat as the race for Covid-19-related tests and treatments continues.

The Food and Drug Administration, under criticism for allowing hundreds of antibody tests for the new coronavirus on the U.S. market without prior review, has imposed rigorous precision standards on commercial test companies and said it is cracking down on fraudulent actors.

The agency has cleared for emergency use an antibody test from diagnostics giant Roche, the company said Sunday, a move that could add significant capacity to efforts to determine the wider spread of Covid-19.

Accurate antibody testing is a potentially important tool for public-health officials assessing how extensively the coronavirus has swept through a region or state.

