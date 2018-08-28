Health Care Shares Flat as Regulation Remains in Focus -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies were more or less flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth and regulation in the sector. Gilead Sciences Inc.'s CAR-T blood cancer drug Yescarta is too expensive to be recommended for use in the U.K.'s state-funded health service, a national regulator said Tuesday, casting doubt on whether other European countries will grant approval for the cutting-edge class of drugs. The move comes a day after Gilead's Yescarta and competitor Novartis AG's Kymriah received approval from the European Commission, paving the way for the drugmakers to seek approval from each member state in Europe.

