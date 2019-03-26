Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Health-Care Shares Higher; Purdue Settles Oklahoma Claims -- Health Care Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 08:42pm EDT

Shares of health-care companies rose.

Purdue Pharma LP has forged the first deal to resolve more than 1,600 lawsuits blaming the OxyContin maker for fueling the opioid crisis, a move that could lay the groundwork for the resolution of the rest of the litigation. The company and its owners, the Sackler family, agreed to pay $270 million to resolve a lawsuit filed by Oklahoma's attorney general, the majority of which will fund a national opioid addiction center, the two sides said Tuesday.

Cronos reported revenue of C$5.6 million, missing the consensus estimate of C$10.4 million. Investors still have no idea how much recreational pot Cronos sold as its losses continued to mount, according to fourth-quarter earnings it reported Tuesday before the opening bell. As the last of the world's largest cannabis companies by market valuation reported results, it remains clear that Canada's recreational market hasn't yet proven as lucrative or efficient as its boosters had hoped.

Write to copydesk@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:25pOil prices dip after U.S. inventory gain
RE
09:22pAsian shares lose steam as investors grapple with U.S. recession risk
RE
09:20pJACKIE WALORSKI : Walorski Discusses USMCA with President Trump
PU
09:17pUS DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar holds gains as risk appetite recovery arrests yield decline
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:11pBrexit turmoil hits UK firms' hiring plans - REC
RE
08:57pTrump Fed nominee Moore says central bank should cut rates - NYT
RE
08:50pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Growth in Australia's capitals remains steady (Media Release)
PU
08:50pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Fewer children overweight or obese in Victoria (Media Release)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2APPLE : Apple, Qualcomm gird for next phase of patent battle after mixed U.S. rulings
397% of Asian Theme Park Visitors Ready to Spend More with Right App
4FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP : FUJIFILM : sets its highest record with 24 products winning the internationally prest..
5DISCOVERY INC : DISCOVERY : RARE FOOTAGE OF SPERM WHALE HUNTING IN DEEP DARK OCEAN CAPTURED DURING ANIMAL PLAN..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.