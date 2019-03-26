Health-Care Shares Higher; Purdue Settles Oklahoma Claims -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose.

Purdue Pharma LP has forged the first deal to resolve more than 1,600 lawsuits blaming the OxyContin maker for fueling the opioid crisis, a move that could lay the groundwork for the resolution of the rest of the litigation. The company and its owners, the Sackler family, agreed to pay $270 million to resolve a lawsuit filed by Oklahoma's attorney general, the majority of which will fund a national opioid addiction center, the two sides said Tuesday.

Cronos reported revenue of C$5.6 million, missing the consensus estimate of C$10.4 million. Investors still have no idea how much recreational pot Cronos sold as its losses continued to mount, according to fourth-quarter earnings it reported Tuesday before the opening bell. As the last of the world's largest cannabis companies by market valuation reported results, it remains clear that Canada's recreational market hasn't yet proven as lucrative or efficient as its boosters had hoped.

