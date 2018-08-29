Health Care Shares Move Higher -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies were higher amid broader market optimism. A biotech boom is fueling renewed interest in a group that has been out of favor: Wall Street analysts. Investment banks Leerink Partners LLC, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Jefferies Group LLC have lured top-name biotech analysts from large banks with guaranteed pay packages worth $3 million or more and contracts extending as long as three or four years, say people familiar with the matter. In turn, banks including Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. have hiked pay to similar levels to retain top analysts. Novartis shares fell slightly after the drug maker said its Alcon division would withdraw its CyPass Micro-Stent for surgical glaucoma from the global market.

