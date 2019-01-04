Log in
Health Care Shares Move Higher -- Health Care Roundup

01/04/2019 | 05:22pm EST

Shares of health-care companies rose. Translate Bio shares were up 19% Friday after the clinical-stage therapeutics company said it received approval to test its cystic fibrosis drug. Shares of medical technology company Titan Medical rose after the company announced it had "completed the system engineering confidence build for all components of its single-port robotic surgery system." An executive at British drugmaker AstraZeneca PLC has been tapped to helm Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. after the biotech company reorganizes to focus on selling drugs for stomach diseases, according to people familiar with the matter.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

