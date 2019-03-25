Log in
Health Care Shares Move Lower; Bayer, J&J Agree to Xarelto Settlement -- Health Care Roundup

03/25/2019 | 05:15pm EDT

Shares of health-care companies slipped. Bayer and Johnson & Johnson have agreed to pay $775 million to resolve claims that the blood thinner Xarelto causes excessive bleeding. The deal, reached with plaintiffs attorneys, will resolve 25,000 claims and is structured to limit liability going forward. Eli Lilly & Co., facing mounting scrutiny in the U.S. Congress over big increases in the list price of a widely used insulin, says the price it was paid dropped by 8.1% during the previous five years after accounting for rebates and discounts. Biogen rebounded slightly after the company announced a $5 billion share repurchase program. Shares had tumbled Friday after the company said it would discontinue phase 3 trials of its Alzheimer's treatment. Thermo Fisher Scientific said it is buying Brammer Bio for $1.7 billion in a move that would expand the lab-equipment company's presence in the rapidly growing field of gene therapy.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

