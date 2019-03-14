Log in
Health Care Shares Move Lower -- Health Care Roundup

03/14/2019 | 05:17pm EDT

Shares of health-care companies moved lower. Johnson & Johnson's baby-powder problems continued as a California jury ruled Wednesday night that the company must pay $29 million to a woman who claimed the company's talcum powder-based products gave her cancer. In a statement, the company said it was disappointed in the verdict, and planned to appeal. KalVista Pharmaceuticals was a big winner as its shares shot up 25% after the company said third-quarter revenue was $3.9 million, compared to $2.3 million for the same period a year earlier. The latest revenue figure consisted of the recognition of a portion of the up-front payment from Merck related to an agreement signed in October 2017. Shares of Viking Therapeutics fell nearly 7% after the company reported its fiscal fourth-quarter loss widened to $5.6 million from $4.1 million a year ago. Meanwhile, convenience stores and gas stations will effectively be banned from selling most flavored e-cigarettes under restrictions issued Wednesday by the Food and Drug Administration.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

