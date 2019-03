Shares of health-care companies were lower in-line with the broader market. A proposed oral treatment for Type 1 diabetes in adults has been rejected in the U.S. The rejection of what would have been the first oral treatment for Type 1 diabetes in the U.S. is a big setback for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, which is developing the treatment, Zynquista, with French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi. The percentage of doctor visits for flulike symptoms last week, 4.4%, is the highest figure for this time of the year since 1998, the first season the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began tracking flu prevalence this way. While this season hasn't been as extreme as some in recent years, it has been a long one. It is still widespread in 42 states, though that's down from 47 states and Puerto Rico last week, the CDC says. Members of the Sackler family who own OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma LP have become more involved in recent months in settlement negotiations to resolve the company's share of more than 1,600 lawsuits accusing the drug industry of helping spark the nation's opioid crisis, according to people familiar with the matter.

