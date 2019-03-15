Health Care Shares Nearly Unchanged Amid Continued Government Review -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies were nearly flat as government scrutiny continued. Republican-led states are stepping up their efforts with the Trump administration to pursue work requirements and other changes to Medicaid in the face of legal challenges and Democratic opposition. An important test to the 54-year-old Medicaid program began Thursday, when a federal judge in Washington, D.C., heard oral arguments in a case challenging new proposed requirements in two red states. Meanwhile, Fresenius Medical Care AG, the world's largest dialysis provider, can't rule out laying off some of its U.S. nurses in an expected shift to home dialysis but doesn't see its business being diminished as the country pushes for a national overhaul of the sector, the company's chief executive said.

