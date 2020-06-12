Health Care Shares Rise; Coronavirus Worries Continue -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies were higher.

The U.S. coronavirus death toll passed 113,000, while reported cases topped two million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Cases world-wide exceeded 7.5 million, and deaths stood at more than 422,000. India reported more than 10,000 new cases in a single day for the first time, and the country's death toll rose by 396 - the largest one-day jump.

In addition, South Korea extended social-distancing measures in the Seoul metropolitan area indefinitely because of a continuing rise in new cases in the area.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve said severe disruptions in the U.S. labor market related to the coronavirus pandemic were hitting workers with lower earnings, including minorities, especially hard. Employment had fallen nearly 35% from February to mid-May for workers who were previously earning wages in the bottom fourth of wage earners, the central bank said Friday in its semiannual report to Congress. Higher-wage earners, by contrast, had seen employment fall by 5% to 15%.

