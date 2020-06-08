Health Care Shares Rise as Deals Remain in Focus -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies edged higher as deal news remained in focus.

AstraZeneca and Gilead Sciences stayed silent on a report Sunday claiming that the U.K.-listed drug group has approached U.S.-based Gilead about a potential merger. AstraZeneca had informally contacted Gilead last month to gauge its interest in a possible tie-up, according to unidentified people familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Elanco Animal Health's $7.6 billion acquisition of Bayer's animal-health business cleared a major regulatory hurdle as the European Commission blessed the deal.

Sarepta shares rose 7% after the company reported positive results from a trial of its gene therapy platform on the neuromuscular disease limb-girdle muscular dystrophy Type 2E.

