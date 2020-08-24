Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Health Care Shares Slip; FDA Authorizes Emergency Use of Covid-19 Treatment -- Health Care Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 05:04pm EDT

Shares of health-care companies fell overall, but shares of biotech and biopharma firms involved in Covid-19 convalescent plasma jumped dramatically as the Food and Drug Administration on Sunday authorized use of the antibody-rich blood component taken from recovered Covid-19 patients for the treatment of serious coronavirus cases.

Shares of Adma Biologics were up 14%, while shares of Kamada were up 17%, both giving back some gains after soaring early in the session.

The FDA's emergency-use authorization falls short of a full approval, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said, adding that the agency will evaluate more evidence.

Meanwhile, Novavax is expanding a clinical trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine with a goal of having 50% of the targeted 1,500 volunteers between the ages 60 to 84. Novavax expects interim results of the expanded study in the fourth quarter.

Novavax and several other vaccine makers are testing whether their shots could still provide some measure of protection for older people--who are especially vulnerable to Covid-19--even if the shots induce less pronounced immune responses than in younger people, as has been seen with vaccines for other diseases.

Blackstone Group is buying the consumer health-care business of Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical for ¥242 billion ($2.29 billion), one of the larger private-equity acquisitions in a country where such deals are slowly expanding.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC. 13.89% 2.87 Delayed Quote.-37.00%
NOVAVAX, INC. -13.34% 119.26 Delayed Quote.3,357.79%
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED 0.25% 4047 End-of-day quote.-6.58%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 0.62% 53.3 Delayed Quote.-5.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:13pDELTA AIR LINES TO FURLOUGH 1,941 PILOTS IN OCTOBER : memo
RE
05:13pUtilities Shares Rise Even as Storms Threaten Gulf and Wildfires Intensify in California -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:12pDelta Air Lines to furlough 1,941 pilots in October -memo
RE
05:12pColombian businesses ask government for up to $13.1 bln to stave off collapses
RE
05:11pCommunications Services Shares Rise -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:10pTechnology Shares Edge Higher but Lag Broader Market -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:08pLong delays at U.S.-Mexico border crossings after new travel restrictions
RE
05:08pShares of Banks and Lenders Rise on Economic Optimism -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : Australia's Fortescue posts record profit as chairman gains $800 mln
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Global dividend plunge to be worst since financial crisis
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : innovation team moves to Berlin-based fintech
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Ant Group Reconstitutes Board Ahead of IPO; Adds Three Independent Directors
5PEARSON PLC : PEARSON : splashes out to secure former Disney exec Bird as CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group