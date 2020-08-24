Health Care Shares Slip; FDA Authorizes Emergency Use of Covid-19 Treatment -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies fell overall, but shares of biotech and biopharma firms involved in Covid-19 convalescent plasma jumped dramatically as the Food and Drug Administration on Sunday authorized use of the antibody-rich blood component taken from recovered Covid-19 patients for the treatment of serious coronavirus cases.

Shares of Adma Biologics were up 14%, while shares of Kamada were up 17%, both giving back some gains after soaring early in the session.

The FDA's emergency-use authorization falls short of a full approval, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said, adding that the agency will evaluate more evidence.

Meanwhile, Novavax is expanding a clinical trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine with a goal of having 50% of the targeted 1,500 volunteers between the ages 60 to 84. Novavax expects interim results of the expanded study in the fourth quarter.

Novavax and several other vaccine makers are testing whether their shots could still provide some measure of protection for older people--who are especially vulnerable to Covid-19--even if the shots induce less pronounced immune responses than in younger people, as has been seen with vaccines for other diseases.

Blackstone Group is buying the consumer health-care business of Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical for ¥242 billion ($2.29 billion), one of the larger private-equity acquisitions in a country where such deals are slowly expanding.

