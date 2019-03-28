Log in
Health Care Shares Up on Optimism for Growth -- Health Care Roundup

03/28/2019 | 05:22pm EDT

Shares of health-care companies rose on optimism for economic growth. Johnson & Johnson plans to start airing the first U.S. television commercial for a prescription drug that discloses how much it costs, a nod toward rising political pressure over prices. The ad for J&J's bloodthinner Xarelto will now end by briefly showing its list price of $448 a month. The ad is scheduled to start running nationally on Friday. Members of the Sackler family who control OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma LP allegedly used a web of corporate entities to transfer funds from the company to themselves, moves the New York attorney general says were fraudulent, on the basis that the company was already insolvent or close to it. An amended lawsuit filed Thursday by New York Attorney General Letitia James against Purdue and eight individual Sackler family members is pushing a novel argument that profits paid to Purdue's owners should be clawed back because of mounting litigation filed against the company. Shares of American Renal Associates plunged after the company's disclosure late Wednesday that it would have to restate financial documents dating back to 2014 due to accounting mistakes. American Renal's CFO Jason Boucher resigned on Tuesday, the company said.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

