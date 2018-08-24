Log in
Health Care Slightly Higher on Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup

08/24/2018 | 11:31pm CEST

Shares of health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into more economically sensitive areas.

Cigna and Express Scripts Holding shareholders overwhelmingly supported Cigna's $54 billion purchase of the pharmacy-benefit manager.

One credit-ratings agency said lawsuits stemming from the opiod crisis could be an overhang for the pharmaceutical sector, but wouldn't involve ruinous sums. "Opioid lawsuits will remain a negative overhang for US pharmaceutical firms over the long term," said analysts at Fitch Ratings, in a commentary. "We believe the potential for a tobacco-style master settlement agreement (MSA) exists, due to a large number of outstanding lawsuits, but do not view liabilities akin to the $200 billion-plus tobacco MSA as likely, given opioids are FDA-approved prescription medications for severe pain and sales of opioids are a small fraction of the sales of tobacco products."

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

