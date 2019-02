Health-care companies rose after strong earnings from one big drug maker. AstraZeneca, the British drug maker that had struggled with a string of patent expiries in recent years, reported its strongest sales growth since 2009 as efforts to replenish its pipeline and pivot toward cancer drugs started to pay off. AstraZeneca also forecast robust sales growth for 2019. Tandem Diabetes shares rose after the Food and Drug Administration approved its insulin pump.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com