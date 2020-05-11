Health Care Up After Cardinal Health Earnings -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose amid signs the sector is one of the most resilient to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The health-care sector is the only one of the 11 Standard & Poor's 500 to report first-quarter earnings and revenue growth of 6% or more.

Shares of drug wholesalers rose after one of the largest, Cardinal Health, posted fiscal third-quarter earnings in excess of Wall Street targets.

Shares of rivals such as AmerisourceBergen and McKesson rose in sympathy.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com