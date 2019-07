Health-care companies rose after some major drug-trial developments. Pfizer shares rose after the drug maker's eczema treatment showed promise in a clinical trial. Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics rose after trial results from Pfizer's gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, DMD, showed some safety issues alongside some efficacy, suggesting some competitive advantages for Sarepta's own treatment for the disease.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com