Health Care Up After Senate Republicans Oppose Drug-Price Bill - Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose after Senate Republican leaders said they would block any attempt to enact drug-price legislation proposed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Shares of drug makers and middlemen who faced headwinds from the bill, including Walgreens Boots Alliance, Merck and Pfizer, all rose sharply. Traders were also seeking out sectors less sensitive to trade negotiations. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories suspended shipments of ranitidine products while regulators look into a probable human carcinogen found at low levels in some generic versions of heartburn drug Zantac.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com