Health Care Up After Strong Week For Earnings -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose after a strong weak for earnings in the sector.

AmerisourceBergen shares rose after the drug wholesaler posted third-quarter profit ahead of expectations. Shares of Amerisource and other distributors such as Cardinal Health had been under pressure because of their exposure to opioid litigation, but earnings updates eased some investor concerns.

Shares of small-capitalization biotech concern AnaptysBio plummeted after the company's mid-stage eczema treatment showed little promise in a mid-stage clinical trial. Shares of Regeneron, which has an eczema drug on the market, rose alongside those of Dermira, which has a drug in development for the skin condition.

