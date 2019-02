Health-care companies rose slightly amid deal activity. Swiss drug giant Roche Holding agreed to buy Philadelphia biotechnology company Spark Therapeutics in an effort to expand its hemophilia treatments. Executives from some of the biggest drug makers, including AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck and Pfizer, will visit Capitol Hill on Tuesday to face questions in a Senate hearing on the rising cost of medicine.

