Health Care Up Amid Deal Activity - Health Care Roundup

Bristol-Myers Squibb took a major step toward completing its $74 billion acquisition of Celgene, as the two pharmaceutical companies found a buyer for Celgene's psoriasis skin treatment, whose sale they hope will address antitrust concerns. Amgen agreed to buy Celgene's medicine Otezla for $13.4 billion in cash, an apparent response to the Federal Trade Commission's concerns about anti-inflammatory drugs.

Johnson & Johnson must pay $572 million for contributing to an opioid-addiction crisis in Oklahoma, a judge there ruled Monday in the first of more than 2,000 cases brought by state and local governments against drug makers to go to trial.

