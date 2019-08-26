Log in
Health Care Up Amid Deal Activity - Health Care Roundup

08/26/2019 | 04:45pm EDT

Health-care companies rose amid deal activity.

Bristol-Myers Squibb took a major step toward completing its $74 billion acquisition of Celgene, as the two pharmaceutical companies found a buyer for Celgene's psoriasis skin treatment, whose sale they hope will address antitrust concerns. Amgen agreed to buy Celgene's medicine Otezla for $13.4 billion in cash, an apparent response to the Federal Trade Commission's concerns about anti-inflammatory drugs.

Johnson & Johnson must pay $572 million for contributing to an opioid-addiction crisis in Oklahoma, a judge there ruled Monday in the first of more than 2,000 cases brought by state and local governments against drug makers to go to trial.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN 3.18% 205.41 Delayed Quote.2.27%
CELGENE CORPORATION 3.20% 97 Delayed Quote.46.65%
