Health Care Up As Biotech Index Hits New Intraday High -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose, as investors sought out risky sectors such as biotechnology.

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index exchange-traded fund, which tracks a basket of large biotech companies, rose more than 1% to trade above $140 for the first time on an intraday basis.

A wave of economic and monetary stimulus has spurred risk appetite and allowed traders to invest borrowed money at relatively low rates. Biotech stocks are popular among a new wave of day traders because these companies could see revenues increase whether or not the Covid-19 pandemic worsens.

Sanofi said it will spend up to $1.9 billion to deliver a Covid-19 vaccine by mid-2021, using the messenger RNA technology of biotech startup Translate Bio.

A Missouri appeals court on Tuesday upheld a jury verdict that Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder caused ovarian cancer in 22 women, though the court reduced by more than half the $4.69 billion in damages J&J was ordered to pay.

