Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Health Care Up As Covid Treatment Optimism Returns -- Health Care Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 05:07pm EDT

Health-care companies rallied as optimism about Covid-19 treatments returned.

Moderna recouped some of the losses incurred Tuesday in the wake of a skeptical analysis of its Covid vaccine data.

"Both Moderna's ability to scale coupled with the promising early results positions them well to compete in the market," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

British company AstraZeneca made a roughly $240 million investment in Moderna in 2013 to gain access to its RNA-related knowhow, which is instrumental to the development of the vaccine. As part of the deal, AstraZeneca received a stake in Moderna that was recently worth about $2 billion.

Shares of Gilead Sciences, which is also developing a coronavirus treatment, rose, as analysts debated the likely revenue from its remdesivir program.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 2.37% 8882 Delayed Quote.14.05%
GILEAD SCIENCES 2.14% 73.89 Delayed Quote.11.33%
MORGAN STANLEY 4.40% 41.06 Delayed Quote.-23.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49pWorld Bank names financial crisis expert Reinhart as chief economist
RE
05:31pFed Discussed Plans to Provide More Economic Support -- 4th Update
DJ
05:29pNew Coronavirus Outbreak in China Prompts Limited Lockdown
DJ
05:26pUtilities Up, But Lag Broad Market, On Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:25pCommunications Services Up On Hopes For Economic Reopening -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:24pTech Up On Reopening Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:22pFinancials Up, As Market Backstop Pledges Offset Low Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:20pConsumer Cos Up After Target, Lowe's Earnings -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Workers Push Back Against Plans To Curtail Coronavirus Hazard Pay -- WSJ
3TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Confirms UK North Sea Assets Sale Under Modified Terms
4FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS SE : Raised to Buy by Morgan Stanley
5PEUGEOT : FCA-PSA deal terms 'set in stone' for 50-50 merger

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group