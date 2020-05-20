Health Care Up As Covid Treatment Optimism Returns -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rallied as optimism about Covid-19 treatments returned.

Moderna recouped some of the losses incurred Tuesday in the wake of a skeptical analysis of its Covid vaccine data.

"Both Moderna's ability to scale coupled with the promising early results positions them well to compete in the market," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

British company AstraZeneca made a roughly $240 million investment in Moderna in 2013 to gain access to its RNA-related knowhow, which is instrumental to the development of the vaccine. As part of the deal, AstraZeneca received a stake in Moderna that was recently worth about $2 billion.

Shares of Gilead Sciences, which is also developing a coronavirus treatment, rose, as analysts debated the likely revenue from its remdesivir program.

