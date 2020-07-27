Health Care Up As Covid Vaccine Hopes Buoy Moderna -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose amid optimism about the prospects of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Moderna shares rose after the drug developer said it launched a late-stage trial of its Covid-19 vaccine, as planned, with the first of the roughly 30,000 patients enrolled in the phase-three trial receiving doses.

Walgreens Boots Alliance said Italian billionaire Stefano Pessina, one of the drug-store chain's largest shareholders, will step down as chief executive. Mr. Pessina took over five years ago following the merger of American chain Walgreens and European pharmacy chain Alliance Boots, a marriage that has proved to be troubled.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com