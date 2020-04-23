Health Care Up As Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson Rise On Hopes For Covid Treatments -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose amid continued optimism about coronavirus drug development.

Eli Lilly shares rose after the drugmaker posted first-quarter revenue ahead of some investors' expectations, and said it would soon start a clinical trial of a coronavirus treatment.

Johnson & Johnson rose to all-time highs and its shares looked set for their largest monthly gain since 1975, as the health-care conglomerate sees rising demand for its over-the-counter health products and interest in its Covid-19 treatment program. J&J is among a slew of drug companies, including Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Gilead Sciences, working on potential Covid-19 treatments.

Gilead Sciences' shares fell Thursday after leaked results from a study of its remdesivir drug on Covid-19 patients quelled enthusiasm about its prospects. The World Health Organization accidentally posted data from a discontinued Chinese study of the drug showing that it was no better than placebo in improving symptoms or reducing deaths, according to reports by the Financial Times and STAT.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com