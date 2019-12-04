Log in
Health Care Up As Hospitals Push Back At Trump Reforms -- Health Care Roundup

12/04/2019 | 05:10pm EST

Health-care companies rose as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for reform in the sector.

Hospital groups sued to block a Trump administration rule forcing them to disclose secret rates, an indication of the industry's legal strategy for contending with a major health-policy initiative.

The lawsuit argues the rule compelling hospitals to publish their negotiated rates with insurers violates the First Amendment and goes beyond the statutory intent of the Affordable Care Act.

Shares of some hospital chains, including HCA, advanced. Defunct opioid maker Insys Therapeutics faced tough questioning from a bankruptcy judge Wednesday over its plan to bar shareholders from suing anyone involved in the company's demise, as reported earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

