Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Health Care Up As Investors Seek Out Less Covid Vulnerable Sectors -- Health Care Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

Health-care companies rose as investors sought out sectors that were less sensitive to the spike in Covid-19 cases.

U.S. health officials warned that the coronavirus pandemic remained treacherous. The U.S. added more than 50,000 new cases for the first time Wednesday as case growth accelerated in populous states such as Florida and Texas.

The National Institutes for Health Director Francis Collins said the agency's goal will be to "have an additional one million tests per day available" by this fall through an experimental NIH program seeking to develop new kinds of Covid-19 diagnostic tests.

Separately, Federal health officials are in talks with the American Red Cross and blood organizations about ramping up the collection of blood plasma from recovered Covid-19 patients, in a large-scale effort to build supplies of the promising experimental treatment, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals agreed to pay more than $21 million to settle claims it bribed government officials to increase prescription drug sales in Turkey and Russia, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS -0.08% 112.3 Delayed Quote.3.78%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.33% 70.213 Delayed Quote.14.74%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.12% 6.85003 Delayed Quote.15.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pFacebook hit with complaint alleging widespread bias against Black workers
RE
05:57pTech Up As Sector Growth Seen As Resilient -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:55pFinancials Up Slightly After Jobs Data -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:52pConsumer Cos Pare Jobs-Related Gains On Virus Worries -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:49pHealth Care Up As Investors Seek Out Less Covid Vulnerable Sectors -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:43pBrazil central bank chief says WhatsApp payments service faces further review
RE
05:43pIndustrials Up After Jobs Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:37pFed balance sheet shrinks further, and still no Main Street loans
RE
05:35pHow Moderna execs are cashing in on COVID-19 vaccine stock speculation
RE
05:29pU S HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE ON AGRICUL : RAMP-UP Act Will Help Meat and Poultry Processors Access Inspection to Meet Demand
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's 'jaw-dropping' second-quarter deliveries send shares surging
2GLENCORE PLC : Production halted at Astron Energy's South African refinery after fire
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB INBEV : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
4MODERNA, INC. : Tesla to make molecule printers for COVID-19 vaccine developer CureVac
5UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : Sells Bad-Loan Portfolio to Banca Ifis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group