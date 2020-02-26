Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Health Care Up As Investors Seek Out Less Cyclical Sectors -- Health Care Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 04:54pm EST

Health-care companies ticked up as investors sought out sectors less vulnerable to the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

Biotech concern Moderna continued its recent rally, sparked by reports earlier this week that it's shipping a vaccine intended to guard against the Covid-19 coronavirus to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for testing.

The Trump administration defended its coronavirus response and rejected the idea of appointing a czar to oversee the effort to stop the outbreak from spreading, while Democratic and Republican lawmakers looked to boost emergency funding beyond President Donald Trump's $2.5 billion spending plan.

German chemicals and pharmaceutical maker Bayer, in the midst of a major legal battle over its Roundup herbicide, said Chairman Werner Wenning would step down earlier than planned and be replaced by Norbert Winkeljohann, a former PricewaterhouseCoopers executive and relative newcomer to the company.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG 0.16% 69.9 Delayed Quote.-4.15%
SIEMENS AG -0.77% 98.5 Delayed Quote.-14.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
05:19pNew Zealand Exports to China Rose by a Third in January
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:10pUtilities Down As Investors Return to Tech Sector On Volatile Session -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:09pCommunications Services Down On Risk Aversion -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:08pTech Up As Sector Correction Draws Bargain Hunters -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:07pFinancials Down As 10-Year Treasury Yield Hits New Record Low -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:05pConsumer Cos Down As Nestle Asks Employees to Postpone International Travel -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:57pMicrosoft expects Windows unit to miss revenue outlook on coronavirus impact
RE
04:54pWall Street falls more slowly as investors parse coronavirus fears
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices drop to lowest in more than a year as coronavirus spreads
2Stocks, oil fall as coronavirus fears grip markets
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
4DANONE : DANONE : 2019 Profit Fell; Issues 2020 Guidance
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Profit rise lifts Peugeot shares ahead of Fiat merger

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group