Health Care Up As Investors Seek Out Less Cyclical Sectors -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies ticked up as investors sought out sectors less vulnerable to the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

Biotech concern Moderna continued its recent rally, sparked by reports earlier this week that it's shipping a vaccine intended to guard against the Covid-19 coronavirus to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for testing.

The Trump administration defended its coronavirus response and rejected the idea of appointing a czar to oversee the effort to stop the outbreak from spreading, while Democratic and Republican lawmakers looked to boost emergency funding beyond President Donald Trump's $2.5 billion spending plan.

German chemicals and pharmaceutical maker Bayer, in the midst of a major legal battle over its Roundup herbicide, said Chairman Werner Wenning would step down earlier than planned and be replaced by Norbert Winkeljohann, a former PricewaterhouseCoopers executive and relative newcomer to the company.

